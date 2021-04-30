WAUKESHA — Although economic activity is trending back towards pre-pandemic levels and COVID-19 cases remain low, some sectors remain more hamstrung than others. One in particular continues to struggle despite consumer enthusiasm: restaurants.
“The industry is at a standstill,” said Fishbones Cajun & Creole Restaurant General Manager Silver Mitchell. “Not a single person around here can hire new employees because there’s nobody applying.” She said that’s despite the support the Delafield restaurant has received from the local community via customers.
Wisconsin Restaurant Association Executive Vice President Susan Quam said multiple factors are contributing to the gap in supply and demand between workers and restaurant jobs. Those include Wisconsin’s low unemployment rate of 3.8%, restaurant workers laid off during the pandemic leaving for other industries, unemployment benefits allowing would-be workers to stay home and a lack of international workers who might be in the area seeking jobs in more normal times.
“We rely heavily on J1 student workers in the summer time and we’re not getting those students right now,” she said. “That has put a tremendous strain on restaurants in high tourism areas.”
Despite public eagerness to dine out again, some restaurants aren’t able to offer full hours yet because of the staffing hurdle.
“The industry is at an interesting and scary time right now,” said Bradley Beran, Waukesha County Technical College associate dean of hospitality, culinary and pastry management. “Restaurants are increasing seating capacities as COVID restrictions are being lifted, however restaurants are having a difficult time filling positions. This is as difficult a labor shortage as I have seen in recent memory... There are some restaurants that have reduced hours because they don’t have enough help to run, a situation we saw pre-COVID.”
For those seeking work in the restaurant industry, there are opportunities aplenty.
“I have far more jobs available on our department jobs board and online position postings than I have students to fill those positions,” Beran said. “All of my students who want to work are already working... I am finding the demand for help greater now than before the pandemic shutdowns. I have food service operations from a few other states reaching out for employees and interns in addition to the local operators.” In addition to Fishbone’s and other local establishments, Pribnow’s Maple Inn in Ixonia has posted a notice for multiple positions available on their Facebook page. “Hiring is a challenge and restaurants are looking to be creative in how they can fill some of the slots and work with the shift,” said Tammy Tritz, executive director of the Waukesha Pewaukee Convention and Visitor Bureau. “The most important message we can put out right now is please just be patient as we work through the challenges.”
Quam also said a little patience with restaurants during this time is advisable. She said those who know someone looking for work might get them connected to opportunities at their local establishments as well.
The Wisconsin Restaurants Association is working at the federal level to help get more worker visas back in the establishments that have come to rely on them as well, and resources are available to member restaurants seeking to navigate the issue of staffing themselves.
“I believe it will take a while for the limited amount of available labor in the hospitality industry to improve,” Beran said. “Many of the people working in the industry were laid off when restaurants and other hospitality venues were forced to close and they are not likely to rush back into the business. The labor shortage was serious pre-COVID and it appears to be worse now.”
According to materials from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, 83% of Wisconsin operators say staffing is lower now than it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19 and 71% said their total sales volume was lower last month than it would have otherwise been.
“Please remember that restaurants are short-staffed right now as they’re ramping up to meet demand,” Quam said. “We just have a lack of bodies in this state to fill positions.”