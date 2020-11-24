Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day, with the state's surge in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)