WAUKESHA — Some restaurants have used outdoor dining over the spring and summer as some customers expressed a preference for it due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But outdoor dining is unlikely to last past October.
“It was pretty amazing to have such a nice patio during the nice weather,” said Gerard Strong, general manager of Belfré Kitchen in Delafield. “But now that we’re heading into the fall and having to close the doors, I’m not going to lie, it’s something that weighs very heavy on us, putting everyone in a closed environment.”
Belfré Kitchen is planning on pulling out the heated igloo domes it used last year for private groups so they can still be outside if they wish, but they’ll need to be cleaned between every use. The restaurant will also offer soups, fresh-made pasta and sausages all to-go to expand its business model over the winter months.
“It certainly has been a learning situation,” said Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures. “I have never been more in a situation that was as unknown, with facts as unknown, as they are right now.”
Feker said his restaurants have garage doors, which when open allow customers a dining option they’re more comfortable with these days.
“You’re sitting inside but you’re really outside,” he said.
But he emphasized planning far ahead isn’t easy, or even advisable, in a time when your world can change instantly — he said there was much preparation done for the Democratic National Convention this year, which didn’t unfold the way anyone had expected.
Strong emphasized when it comes to menus, events and staffing, planning is critical to maintaining efficiency. But the pandemic has altered the process.
“All the pivoting we have to do, all the planning you would normally do in a restaurant setting, kind of gets thrown out,” he said. “You kind of have to stop planning and move to more of a day-to-day, week-toweek mentality.” In Waukesha, Dave’s Restaurant owner Jose Angel Suarez said pick-up options have been popular. The restaurant still offers dine-in options as well. He said the restaurant was especially grateful for a large purchase made by the manufacturing company MetalTek for dozens of gift cards.
“We really appreciate it,” he said. “Especially for the holidays.”
Gift cards and certificates allow consumers to support their favorite restaurants in other ways than dining in or ordering takeout. It also offers restaurants resources now if leaner times are indeed on the way.
“That’s very helpful,” said Susan Quam, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “(You can) purchase gift cards and utilize those as maybe holiday gifts later in the year, but the restaurant gets cash right now.”
Making food available in as many ways and as many places can be an advisable strategy for restaurants.
In Watertown, Indian Kitchen and Grill owner Jagdish Patel has a brickand- mortar restaurant but also a food truck, IKG Indian. He said food trucks have the advantage of being able to go where customers are, but they require more prep time for food and cooking has a smaller margin for error. He’s also considering expanding business by offering cooking classes.
Food trucks aren’t immune to the overall trends, though. “It is a different set of circumstances,” Quam said. “Because they are mobile and they can be outdoors and their customers can be socially distanced, (I) think they are in some ways better able to cope with some of the issues that are out there... (but) cold weather is coming for them too.” She added that the reduction in foot traffic in Madison, with the Capitol and many businesses closed, has hurt the food carts there.
Quam said a recent WRA survey indicated a third of responding restaurants could be out of business permanently if circumstances don’t change in the next six months.
And the industry has already lost nearly 100,000 U.S. restaurants — or 1 in 6 — since the start of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. The future remains uncertain for thousands more.
Looking forward, Feker said he’s still planning his seasonal menu, and will have it for to-go customers if needed.
“Just because a piece of the puzzle is missing (that doesn’t mean) the rest of the puzzle doesn’t make sense,” he said.