WAUKESHA — Chicken wings are a popular staple for those dining out or grabbing takeout, but a national wing shortage has bars and restaurants struggling to navigate a way forward.
Wings, like any other food commodity, can fluctuate dramatically in price over the course of the year. Typically, wing prices reach their zenith in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, then decline thereafter. But this year has been no normal year and meat prices have been particularly vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.
Curly’s Waterfront Sports Bar & Grill in the City of Pewaukee said on Facebook they could no longer justify their Monday special prices on traditional wings, but would still have them available at regular price — they added boneless wings are still $0.65.
Curly’s Manager Ryan Gardner said a case of wings — about 300 wings per case — was $85 last November but is now $150 and he’s heard from both of the establishment’s suppliers, who project it will rise above $200 and continue through the summer. Fryer oil has similarly risen from $42 per box last year to $57; he said they go through nine boxes of the stuff per week.
“Our cost keeps increasing every single week,” Gardner said. “We may end up taking them off the menu.” He said he’s heard others in the industry are considering the same, but would put them back once prices are more reasonable.
Gardner said customers have been understanding.
In a Facebook post, Waukesha bar and restaurant Tally’s Tap & Eatery said they’ll have to adjust prices on their traditional and boneless wings, citing the wing and oil shortage.
Others are taking a different course, holding prices steady in spite of their own financial strain and hoping continuing support of customers buying both wings and other goods will carry them through to more stable times.
Club 400 Bar & Grill Kitchen Manager Dave Schubert said he has no plans to change wing prices. “We’ve always been known for our wings,” he said.
Club 400, situated conveniently close to Carroll University, has traditionally been popular with college students, but Schubert said he’s trying to broaden the appeal in these uncertain times with a more varied menu and new lunch hours. He said wings still make up “close to 50%” of the place’s business.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Club 400 offers $8 per dozen traditional wings and boneless wings by the half pound at the same price. On other days the price is $9.
Schubert recalled he recently was down to two orders of wings and he was “praying the truck would show up before anybody ordered.”
While boneless wings could theoretically be a better bet for the time being because they’re made from breast meat rather than actual chicken wings, switching bone-in for boneless, and vice-versa, may not be a seamless transition. Schubert said customers can be fiercely loyal to one preference or another.
“We get both crowds here (and) try to please everybody,” he said. Roberts’ Specialty Meats owner Paul Roberts said his business has seen costs more than double for all poultry products, and they’re rising for beef and some pork as well. “We’re seeing prices we’ve never been before,” he said.
For chicken wings, this spring could be a perfect storm, analysts say: high demand and supply that’s flat at best. Wings are an easy and popular takeout option, which has made them one of the very few categories of food whose sales increased during the pandemic. Wing sales were up 7% last year, according to NPD Group/CREST marketing reports.
“If you think about it, restaurants like wing joints and pizza places were built around takeout and delivery, so they didn’t have to change their business model that much during the pandemic,” wrote Tom Super of the National Chicken Council. “Wings travel well and hold up during delivery conditions. Plus, they align with consumer desire for comfort food during the pandemic.”
Already in February, wing prices hit an all-time record at $2.71 per pound. But prices didn’t go down after the annual wing bonanza during the Super Bowl. They kept going up.
To serve fresh bone-in wings, local wing restaurants are either cutting their profits, or raising their prices, or both.
By the numbers
Case of wings price:
November 2020: $85
May 2021: $150
Future projections: > $200
Box of fryer oil: February 2020: $42 May 2021: $57
Contributing: The Associated Press