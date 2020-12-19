WAUKESHA — Restaurants have struggled as the COVID-19 pandemic suppressed the industry, and some may not even survive, but there are ways for the community to help.
“Restaurants, in all honesty, are taking their last breaths,” said Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures. “We have tried to hang in there as much as possible... We cannot control our income, but in this case, we can’t control our expenses either.”
Feker said for some restaurants, the financial situation may not be reversible.
“Right now people are just fighting in Congress and in our government to just get things going,” he said, adding that other than financial aid approved in March, the federal government hasn’t helped with the situation. He said the state and local governments are doing what they can, however. “Hopefully this package passes and we have this new stimulus package to deal with.”
Many restaurants, including Feker’s, have had to pivot to takeout meals to maintain some level of revenue.
“This situation has taught me a lot about pivoting and making sure that one way or another I learn about how to provide good quality meals and takeouts,” he said. “Customers still want an experience.”
The community itself can help restaurants by buying takeout, but also gift cards. Feker said gift cards can be a way of not only supporting a restaurant now, but promising it future business as well.
“I want to make sure my customers have a reason to remember me,” he said. “They are a safe way to say ‘not only we support you, we will be be back.’” Restaurants are also offering takeout Christmas dinner options this year, which can offer them some business while feeding families that may not be cooking the usual large gathering style meal.
Donut Squad, a donut shop in Waukesha with other locations in the area, said weekday business has been slow with no sign of improvement on the way, but weekends have some level of activity.
“We’ve adjusted pretty well with more people pre-ordering through Facebook,” they said. “We may be planning to close weekdays until spring.”
Dining-in decline
Dan Strackbein, co-owner of Rochester Deli, said business has been down and dine-in is hardly ever done anymore. “People just don’t feel comfortable,” he said.
Rochester had already been doing takeout, which helped them navigate the current situation, Strackbein said. The business reduced hours to close at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning last week due to a lack of walk-in customers after 3 p.m.
On the catering side, Rochester has switched to boxed lunches, which are more labor intensive than sandwich platters, but they have maintained a level of business for the deli. Strackbein said Meijer grocery has ordered from them multiple times with 130 boxes per order.
“It’s a great thing that Meijer is doing for their staff,” he said, adding it also introduces Rochester’s food to potential new customers. Desserts have been popular lately too.
Dan Taylor, co-owner of Taylor’s People’s Park in Waukesha, said the restaurant has seen a downturn of business due to COVID-19, but also a dramatic increase in takeout, which has helped. He said other businesses in the area unable to offer takeout options like art galleries and stores need some kind of support too.
“We have very loyal customers,” Taylor said. “I’m just happy to say that I’m keeping all my employees working.”
Feker, Strackbein, Donut Squad and Taylor all expressed gratitude for the community and the support it has offered during this tumultuous time.
“Our revenue is definitely down, but we’re still making our payroll (and) holding our own weight,” Strackbein said. “I just don’t know what’s going to happen (after) Christmas season in January, February and March... The dog days of winter.”