WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County announced Tuesday that its popular ReStore, located at 2120 E Moreland Blvd., will remain temporarily closed given the extension of the state’s “Safer-at-Home” order.
The order was originally slated to end on April 24 but was extended by Gov. Tony Evers and is now set to end on May 26.
“Under that guidance and for the health and safety of our customers, volunteers and staff, our Waukesha ReStore will remain temporarily closed to the public for shopping,” an announcement on the nonprofit’s Facebook page states. Although the store will be closed to shoppers, those interested in making donations will still be able to do so twice a week. The donation drop-off center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Those dropping off a donation are asked to stay in their vehicles and wait for someone from the ReStore to assist them.
A list of acceptable items can be found at: https://www.habitatwaukesha. org/uploads/restoredonation- guide.pdf All of the nonprofit’s volunteer activities will also continue to be suspended until further notice, the notice states, but updates will be posted as conditions change.
“Please know that we are constantly monitoring the situation and will update our plans as new details emerge to ensure a safe and phased approach is implemented,” the announcement states. “We encourage you to check our website and social media sites for the most current, upto- date information.”