FILE - A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales rose modestly in March 2022, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% jump from January to February. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)