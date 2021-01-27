WAUKESHA — Two retail spaces on Silvernail Road in Waukesha have been leased by Black Beauty Cosmo and Two Clean Group, according to news releases from Transwestern Real Estate Services. Black Beauty Cosmo has leased 790 square feet of retail space at 2331 Silvernail Road in Waukesha.
Transwestern Real Estate Services also announced that Two Clean Group, LLC leased 1,657 square feet of retail space at 2345 Silvernail Road in Waukesha.
Transwestern Vice President Shaun Dempsey represented the landlord in both transactions.