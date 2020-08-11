WASHINGTON — As retailers brace for lower sales, they are expected to import the smallest amount of goods in four years, according to data from National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
“The economy is recovering but retailers are being careful not to import more than they can sell,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said. “Shelves will be stocked, but this is not the year to be left with warehouses full of unsold merchandise. The more Congress does to put spending money in consumers’ pockets and provide businesses with liquidity, the sooner we can get back to normal.”
Peak season for imports is considered July through October, according to the NRF, and August is expected to be the busiest of those months. Retailers are expected to import merchandise for the winter holidays this month.
According to the NRG, U.S. ports covered by the NRF Global Port Tracker handled 1.61 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units in June, the latest month for which afterthe- fact numbers are available. That was up 4.9% from May but down 10.5% yearover- year. A TEU is one 20foot-long cargo container or its equivalent.
July was estimated at 1.76 million TEU, down 10.2% year-over-year. August is forecast at 1.81 million TEU, down 7.3%; September at 1.69 million TEU, down 9.5%; October also at 1.69 million TEU, down 10.4%; November at 1.59 million TEU, down 5.8%, and December at 1.56 million TEU, down 9.6%.
Those numbers would bring 2020 to a total of 19.6 million TEU, a drop of 9.4 percent from last year and the lowest annual total since 19.1 million TEU in 2016. The first half of 2020 totaled 9.5 million TEU, down 10.1 percent from last year.
“This year, peak season seems to have been thrown off by the coronavirus pandemic along with just about everything else we consider normal,” Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said. “We’ve probably already had our busiest month. And with the pandemic taking a hit on the economy ever since then, peak season is likely to be a disappointment by comparison.”