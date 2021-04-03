WASHINGTON COUNTY — The big-screen, first-run, full-volume, popcorn-and-Junior Mint theater experience is back just in time for spring break.
Business Director Troy Hanson said the West Bend Cinema admitted 1,500 movie-goers to its 10-screen movie house this past week and of that, 100 senior tickets were sold.
Hanson said new releases like “Tom and Jerry” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” are definitely helping bring people into the theaters. Hanson said on its March 31 premier date, 300 people came to watch “Godzilla vs. Kong”.
Business at the Schubert Theatres in Hartford had been slow when the theater was playing movies that were blockbusters from three or four decades ago, but when “Tom and Jerry” and “Raya” opened a few weeks ago, things started to look up.
The six-screen Schubert, which instituted a 50 percent capacity limit, sold out three shows on the opening day of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and two houses on April 1.
Owner Bill Schubert said that may be due to a combination of factors, including COVID-19 vaccination rates. He said for the longest time studios were not putting much into advertising, but that changed with the three latest releases.
Unlike most movie houses, the Schubert has been open every day of the week since May 29, 2020.
Hansen said the West Bend venue was closed for two months in 2020, not only for deep cleaning, but also renovations that included updated aisle lighting and hearing impaired devices that ensure everyone can attend and enjoy the film.
The Cinema also plans on adding another screen this summer in the form of a drive-in that will be located at the west side of the theater space.
Whether it’s from the comfort of your car or a theater seat, viewers will be able to watch new releases like “Black Widow”, “Cruella”, “Peter Rabbit 2”, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Last year, films like Disney’s live-action “Mulan”, “Miss Juneteenth” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” bypassed movie houses, opting to go straight to streaming or video-ondemand services.
Schubert said Warner Brothers decided all 2021 movies would be released on multiple platforms on the same day and Disney is doing the same with “Black Widow”.
“What we’re hearing is that this is a pandemic model. We hope when the pandemic is through, they go back to normal,” Schubert said.
Paramount is looking at initially releasing films in theaters and then using a 45-day window before going to streaming or video services Schubert said.
Schubert said there is no way to compare watching a movie at home and in a theater.
“The only way to experience a movie is on the big screen. At home there are distractions. “In a theater you can sit back for two- or two-and-a-half hours and immerse yourself in that movie,” Schubert said.
“The big screen and giant sound system and overall bigger experience is something you can’t recreate at home. I don’t think it will ever go away,” Hanson said.
Customers at the Cinema can buy tickets and order snacks in the theater. Those that are still covidshy can rent a theater and pay one flat price. They can buy tickets online at www.westbendcinema.com and check the theater’s West Bend Cinema Facebook page for news, deals and discounts.
The Schubert has self-serve ticket kiosks and they’ve instituted an online system where customers can order food, reserve seating and buy tickets. For more information, ticket or concession sales, see their website at www.hartfordmovies.com or on Facebook at Hartford Movies.
Staff at the Cinema has become accustomed to all the additional protocols — Plexiglas, masks, gloves and routine sanitation patrols.
Schubert said they’ve added six-foot markers to the floors and implemented a socially-distanced seat program, keeping two seats on either side of a party open and disabling seats in front of and behind theater-goers.
The theater has altered its show times to reduce traffic in the lobbies and allow staff to do a more thorough job of cleaning between shows. Schubert said they wipe down every contact surface, plastic shields have been installed and employees wear masks and gloves. Customers are also asked to wear masks.