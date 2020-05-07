WAUKESHA — As the need for personal protective equipment is higher than ever before, one Waukesha company is making progress on its mission to deliver reusable face masks to those in need.
Husco, a privately held company specializing in high performance hydraulic and electromechanical components, assembled a consortium called MaskForce to design and produce a reusable face mask. The mask is temporarily authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by health care professionals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
An initial production of 30,000 masks is underway at Husco’s headquarters in Waukesha, and the first shipment went out last week. Plans to ramp up production to 10,000 masks per day are in the works.
On the Lisbon Fire Department Facebook page, the department said it was “thrilled to have been a small part of the testing process of this new reusable face mask by the Husco-led MaskForce Consortium.”
In addition to the Lisbon Fire Department, Husco partnered with the Waukesha Fire Department, Marquette University, Concordia University Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation, Froedtert and more.
Husco CEO Austin Ramirez said the project was in line with the company’s vision. “Among our core values is practical innovation, which drives us to consistently and creatively push the boundary of what is possible to create immediate value,” Ramirez said in a statement.
“MaskForce is both an example of American manufacturing ingenuity and the good that can be accomplished when multiple stakeholders collaborate to serve the community. I am grateful to all the MaskForce collaborators for their time, expertise, and goodwill.”
The MaskForce consortium began when more than 50 professionals representing local manufacturers, first responders, educational institutions, and health care organizations gathered together with the shared goal of developing a reusable face mask to help address the nationwide health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the guidance and input of these organizations, the goal was achieved in just four weeks.
The mask is priced close to cost, with any profits in 2020 reinvested back into the community.
In addition to accelerating production of the current model, a smaller form-factor mask is under development. The MaskForce face mask is temporarily authorized pursuant to an FDA emergency use authorization and is actively pursuing NIOSH N95 certification.