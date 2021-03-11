MILWAUKEE — Speciality vehicle maker REV Group, Inc. reported that its net sales increased 4.1% to $554 million during the first quarter.
According to the Wednesday report, the increase in consolidated net sales was primarily due to an increase in net sales in the Fire and Emergency and Recreation segments partially offset by a decrease in net sales in the Commercial segment.
REV Group's first quarter 2021 net income was nothing and it or $0 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the first quarter 2021 was $8.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2021 was $23.2 million.
“We are pleased with our fiscal first quarter results which reflect year-overyear operating improvements in our business. Backlog and order intake have been strong in fire, emergency, recreation and specialty markets and we expect our transportation service markets to respond to greater availability and adoption of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the year,” REV Group Inc. President and CEO Rod Rushing said. “Today we provide fiscal 2021 guidance that illustrates the momentum that we have achieved as we continue to offset the COVID-19 related headwinds by driving operational improvements.”