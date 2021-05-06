Revenue down about $108 million for Marcus Corporation

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Corporation reported a continuing steep decline in its revenue on Wednesday, although the Milwaukee-based company said there was some glimmer of hope during the first quarter of 2021.
According to its financial report on Wednesday, total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $50,787,000 compared to total revenues of $159,460,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Operating loss was $35,661,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to operating loss of $22,200,000 for the prior year quarter.
Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $28,130,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $19,352,000 for the same period in fiscal 2020.
“As we head further into 2021, the recovery is beginning to take hold, as evidenced by our improving operating performance compared to prior quarters,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, in a statement Wednesday. “Both of our operating businesses once again significantly outperformed their respective industries during the quarter. Significant progress administering the vaccine, improving conditions in our markets and growing consumer confidence are bringing more people back to our theaters, hotels and restaurants, although still at levels well below the norm.”
For its Marcus Theatres division, about 52% of its theaters were open at the start of the first quarter due to state and local restrictions in several markets. As restrictions were lifted and several new films were released by movie studios, Marcus Theatres began reopening more theaters, and as of Friday, nearly 89% of theaters will be open, many with expanded operating days and hours, according to the report. The expectation is that the majority of the remaining closed theaters will reopen by the end of May as more anticipated new films are released and demand returns.
The division’s operating loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was favorably impacted by a nonrecurring state government grant of $1.3 million. Average concession revenues per person increased 16 percent compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, further contributing to the division’s improved results compared to recent quarters.