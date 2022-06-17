WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that Milwaukee-based Reynold’s Pasty Shop has issued a Class 1 recall on Thursday for packaged patties sold in stores throughout Wisconsin because they were not inspected by state officials.
The recall is for Reynold’s Northern Pasty one-pound packages with an expiration date of June 23 or earlier, according to the DATCP release. No illnesses have been reported.
A Class 1 recall is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the release.