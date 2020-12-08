WEST BEND — The West Bend Common Council Monday gave full approval to rezoning a 15.1-acre parcel on Sand Drive, which will make way for a proposed multifamily apartment complex and senior living development that is in the works.
The council took up two items for the property at 285 Sand Drive, to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to change that property’s land use from industrial to multifamily and institutional, and to rezone it to multifamily residential, institutional and public service districting, as well as a wetland zoning district. Both items passed unanimously.
“It’s likely this land use change would be an improvement for the surrounding area,” Alderman Justice Madl said.
According to information from West Bend Business and Development Manager Jim Reinke to the Plan Commission, the 15.1-acre site has single-family residential development to the south, east and northeast. The Eisenbahn State Trail bounds the property to the west, and there is industrial to the north and some institutional uses to the northeast and southwest.
According to Alderman Jed Dolnick, who also sits on the Plan Commission, neighbors of the parcel have generally been supportive of the plan to make it residential with multifamily and senior development. It was previously the Yahr Ready Mix plant, an industrial use.
“Overall, the neighbors would prefer to see it developed this way. The neighbors have been very non-contentious about this,” Dolnick said.
Dolnick mentioned that at the Plan Commission, he had originally recommended denial due to some concerns with the development’s concept plan, which was considered by the commission in October. Dolnick said he and some residents who spoke were concerned about the proximity of apartment buildings to surrounding single-family homes. He voted in support of the rezoning and land use change during the Common Council meeting.
A report from Reinke to the Plan Commission stated staff were recommending some reconfiguration of the building layout proposed, to allow a buffer area between the new buildings and existing homes.
If the development moves forward, it will include two 30-unit apartments and six, eight-unit buildings of market rate apartments on the east and south side of the property. The northwest section of the site would be a senior living development with 66 assisted living units and 29 memory care units in one building, as well as four, four-unit independent senior living units.
Reinke said the change was requested by both the current property owner and a potential buyer.
“The owner has a willing buyer, and in order to redevelop that property they need to change the zoning,” Reinke said.
The council also approved a new ordinance pertaining to weapons in city parks. Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mike Jentsch said that the city’s current ordinance, which does not allow the carrying of any weapons into parks except in designated areas, was inconsistent with and more restrictive than state rules.
The new ordinance allows carrying in accordance with state laws, but the city will continue to control use or discharge of weapons in parks.
“This does not allow anyone to discharge a weapon in a city park ... The Parks and Recreation Commission still has the authority to allow the discharge of weapons,” Jentsch said, noting that the city had an archery range and sometimes allows controlled deer hunts.
The matter came up at the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Committee in November. Police Chief Kenneth Meuler said then it came forward because a group of protesters who normally gather at Main Street and Paradise Drive moved to Regner Park. The group was armed and marched through the park. The Police Department received calls which revealed some confusion about the city’s previous ordinance.