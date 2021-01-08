Richfield administrator optimistic about 2021 in village

RICHFIELD — The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 was a powerful force that impacted many area residents, communities and local governments. Despite the crisis, Village Administrator Jim Healy said in 2020 Richfield continued an upward trend of strong residential development with more than 35 homes constructed, more than the 29 built during the previous year. He also is optimistic about 2021 in the village.
“The number of permits for 2020 (1,000) also eclipsed projections due to a spike in ‘COVID home improvement projects,’” Healy said. “While the village continues to see residential development grow and home resale prices remaining strong, the Village Board also felt that in 2020 it was appropriate to delay our scheduled desktop revaluation until 2021.
“While the village most certainly would not increase the amount of taxes collected through this process, it could have potentially negatively impacted property owners with swings in valuation and since for the vast majority of people it is their single largest asset they, the board, saw wisdom in keeping those values static for 2020,” Healy said.
He said Richfield in 2020 also issued permits for eight new businesses and is actively working on ways through the zoning code reconciliation to streamline the village’s approval process.
“In the beginning of the summer, the Village Board reduced its liquor licensing fees to the greatest extent the law would allow, to help support those in the restaurant/ tavern service industry who were hit the hardest from the pandemic,” Healy said. “We also worked with several small business owners to help provide guidance to the ever-changing and evolving regulations being handed down from the state as well as the recommendations being offered from the County Health Department.”
Healy said he was very proud of the resiliency and leadership shown by village staff throughout the pandemic.
“The village continued to serve the taxpayers day-in and day-out and in the middle of potentially the most hotly debated election cycle in our country’s history, provided our residents with drive-thru absentee voting options in March and October, which led to 95% voter turnout in November and scores of new voter registrations,” Healy said.
“Our model for drive-thru absentee voting was replicated across the state and we received calls from as far away as Florida with other municipal leaders seeking information on how the process was laid out. This could not have been accomplished without every single member of our staff, our election chiefs, and poll workers who ensured that every person who had the legal ability to vote, could.”
Healy said it’s hard not to be optimistic about what the future holds for the community.
“We continue to attract new residents to our community because the quality of life we offer in Richfield is both unique and special. In 2021, the village will continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure our arterial roadways and collector streets are maintained,” Healy said.
“We also will continue to effectively plan and save for major capital purchases to continue to avoid debt which would negatively impact our taxpayers. 2021 will also be a year of renewed focus with making continued strides in economic development by pursuing opportunities that make sense from a land use planning perspective, which will ultimately reduce or help mitigate the property tax burden for our residents.”
Healy said the village will also continue striving in 2021 to find ways to foster forming intergovernmental agreements with surrounding communities.
“We also want to continue partnering with the private sector when appropriate and continuing to spend each dollars as if it truly were our own,” Healy said.