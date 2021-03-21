RICHFIELD — The Village Board in Richfield has approved the creation of its first tax incremental finance district.
The Village Board on Thursday approved the resolution to create the district, including action to set its boundaries and approve its project plan. The TID will include one property of about 10.32 acres, at the southwest corner of Endeavor Drive and Richfield Parkway. It is being created to assist in the parcel being developed by Quest Engineering Inc., a wood product manufacturer which produces casework and custom cabinet, closet and organizations systems.
Quest intends to construct a new facility on the TID property, which village of Richfield Administrator Jim Healy said would allow Quest to consolidate its operations to one facility. Quest currently has multiple buildings, in Richfield and Jackson. Quest expects to generate 28 new, full-time jobs over the next few years by building the new facility, with an average salary of $66,000, according to business information submitted to the village.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. When development occurs within the district, creating new tax increment, the monies that would normally be paid in property taxes for the parcels to various taxing jurisdiction — the municipality, school district, the county and other taxing authorities — are instead all kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often use TID funds to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer; in some cases the money is borrowed for costs up front and then paid back using TID money collected over the lifetime of the district. There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist, after which the district is closed and properties return to normal tax rolls.
According to the TID project plan, the Quest development is projected to create almost $8.5 million in new value during this year. The project is expected to begin at the end of April and be complete this fall.
That developed value is projected to create about $2.775 million in tax increment, over a 20-year life of the TID. The village has about $1.92 million in expenditures planned for that money, including funding for road reconstruction adjacent to and near the TID, expenses related to creating and maintaining the TID and a developers incentive.
Documents and information from the village of Richfield showed the developers incentive will be paid to Quest as 40 percent of whatever increment is generated, up to a cap of $1.11 million. Quest can use those payments to assist with the development costs of its new facility.
The new building will be $95,769 square feet, with a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine. Under the projections in the TID project plan, the TID could close after 16 years if development occurs as expected.
With the village having issued its final approval for the district, all that remains for TID creation is the state’s final review and approval by the Joint Review Board. The JRB is a board which has representation from all taxing jurisdictions that have authority over the parcel, and is scheduled to meet April 15.
At the same meeting Thursday, the Village Board also approved awarding its 2021 road project, including all alternates, to Payne & Dolan for $1.282 million. The road project will include:
■ Pioneer Road, from Highway 164 to Hillside road, 1 mile
■ Mayfield Road, Highway 167 to railroad tracks south of Highway 175, 1 mile
■ Elmwood Road, Hillside Road to Scenic Road, 1 mile
■ Pioneer Road, Scenic Road to Highway 175, 0.5 miles
■ Conestoga Court, from Conestoga Trail to termini, 0.1 miles
■ Evergreen Court, Mayfield Road to termini, 0.2 miles
■ Conestoga Trail, Mayfield Road to Mayfield Road, 0.3 miles.
Healy said the village will also go out to bid for an additional road project, because the bid for the 2021 full project came in $217,906 under bid.
“They (the Village Board) authorized us to go bid out a portion of St. Augustine Road, from Monches Road north about 3,400 feet,” Healy said. “Last year, the Town of Erin did the mile preceding this.”