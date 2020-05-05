RICHFIELD — Another area community has moved to aid businesses struggling with the enforced economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic — this time Richfield.
Village trustees on Thursday night agreed to eliminate or reduce fees to the minimum permitted by the state for alcohol beverage licenses. Trustees also agreed to have village staff draft an ordinance which would allow administrative approval for bartender licenses rather than needing approval by the Village Board.
“There’s been considerable discussion internally about the challenges facing the business community. To attempt to assist these small businesses during these difficult times, the village president suggested the board discuss the potential of deferring, reducing or eliminating alcohol beverage licensing for the 2020-21 period,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy.
“However, there are both maximums and minimums that state statutes prescribe, so while certain fees could be completely waived, others cannot,” Healy said.
After several minutes of discussion trustees agreed to reduce the charge to zero for 2020-21 for the following licenses:
■ Class A Beer from $100.
■ Class B Beer from $100.
■ Class B Winery and Beer only from $475.
■ Class B Beer and Class C wine from $200.
■ Unenclosed premises from $480.
Trustees also agreed to lower to the state minimum of $150 the fee for a Class B Liquor and Beer license from $10,925 and the cost of a Combination Class A Liquor and Beer license to $200 from $1,900.
The village would normally collect about $14,380 by charging the normal amount for the licenses, but the fee changes will reduce the revenue to the village to $1,350.
Trustees also directed village staff to draft an ordinance that would allow administrative approval, rather than approval by the Village Board, of operator and bartender licenses. State law permits the village to make such a change.
Village staff said the change would speed up the time for a petitioner to gain the license. The usual background check would still be conducted, but instead of having to wait as much as a month or more for the Village Board to meet and possibly approve the license, village staff could give approval shortly after the proper check is completed of the applicant.
“As part of any potential ordinance adoption, village staff would also recommend the development of a formal policy that closely mirrors our current administrative review policy,” Healy said. “There could still be provisions for due process.”