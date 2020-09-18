RICHFIELD — A Richfield panel has given approval to plans for expanding and remodeling of two bars/restaurants in the village.
Richfield developer John Loosen, who has been working since last year on remodeling and expanding the Pleasant Hill Bar and Grill, recently sought approval from village officials to expand and remodel his other Richfield bar/restaurant, Flynn’s Pub.
The village’s Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved modifications to Loosen’s plan for the outside design of the Pleasant Hill Bar and Grill, which is at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 164. Loosen bought the bar, formerly the Hairy Lemon, last year and has already completed inside remodeling work and parts of a two-phase expansion, which includes adding more parking spaces and nearly doubling the building’s size with an expansion to the north.
Loosen’s request to change the building’s outside color scheme and add a brick facade to the east and west sides of the Pleasant Hill Bar and Grill property was approved by the board Wednesday and recommended to the Plan Commission.
Village Administrator Jim Healy said Loosen sought the changes for the Pleasant Hill Bar and Grill’s exterior to add “more visual intrigue to the property.”
“The proposed color modifications may help visually break up the building and as a staff it seems unobjectionable,” Healy said.
Healy said it’s been probably pretty close to a year that the village and Loosen have been discussing this project.
“It took more time because he negotiated more land from one of the adjacent properties. He had to get a certified survey map. He combined three properties and then some additional land. Those properties were shown as single-family on our future land use map so he had to get those properties rezoned to Highway Business District,” Healy said. “That required us to amend
our future land use map and then do the zoning change. Then he got his plan of operation approved.”
Flynn’s Pub expansion
The board on Wednesday night also approved and recommended to the Plan Commission Loosen’s plan to complete a two-story expansion of Flynn’s Pub, at 640 Plat Road, to the east and construct an accessory garage-like building for storing goods and materials related to that business’ operation. Healy said Loosen’s proposed expansion to Flynn’s Pub is about 1,053 square feet.
“This consists of 485 square feet on the first and second floor as well as an additional 83 square feet of basement space,” Healy said. “On the first floor this will provide additional storage space. The second floor is used for administrative purposes related to the business. The addition will consist of the same materials already used on the rest of the building. The building will remain somewhat residential in appearance.”
Healy said on the building’s south elevation there will be a door as well as a service ramp for delivering food and beverages.
“Currently on the east side of the building there is a metal overhang that functions somewhat as a carport and exterior storage area. As part of this proposed expansion, that (overhang) will be removed,” Healy said.
The the new garage will be about 1,248 square feet. It will have three overhead stall doors and the south elevation will include a shed roof with three windows centered in the roofline.
“In 2018 the property owner razed the previously existing Walters Pole Barn that was on the property and in disrepair,” Healy said. “He told the village staff then that he wanted to later propose a new garage to replace that building, which he is moving ahead on now.”