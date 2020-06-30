Richfield eyes proposals to aid small businesses

RICHFIELD — The Village Board is discussing two proposals that they hope can provide aid in starting a new business and hiring new employees. Both deal with restaurants or bar businesses.
At present in some business districts in the village, a conditional use permit may be required to open a restaurant. The requirement came to a head with the recent announcement that a new Cousins Sub Shop will open in a building that was the former location of a Dairy Queen store adjacent to the intersection of highways 164 and 175. A conditional use permit is needed for the business to begin operations there.
“If the proposal being discussed gains final approval, restaurants will be a principal permissible use in all the village’s business zoning districts,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy. “That would cut the time frame needed to gain final approval significantly for someone trying to start a new restaurant.”
Healy said the proposal will go to the village’s Plan Commission on July 2 for a recommendation to the Village Board for their meeting on July 23. The proposals in the past would have had to go before various village committees or commissions before they went before the Village Board for final approval – the time involved would be greatly reduced with the change.
“We’re also working on an ordinance that would allow staff the ability to administratively approve bartender’s licenses if they met certain conditions. Along with the ordinance we would have a policy that would function much like the ordinance today where the Sheriff’s Department signs off on the applications, the village president signs off on it and then it’s reviewed by one more person,” Healy said. “If a bartender comes to us during the week that we have a meeting, in most cases it will be four weeks before they can get their bartender’s license and that’s not practical for small businesses who might need people to work right now.”
Healy stressed that making the processes quicker in both instances should help small businesses.
“Small businesses have a small work force and being one or more employees short is a significant problem for them and when they have found someone who can do the job and fill the vacancy, they often need to be able to move quickly,” Healy said. “This should speed up that process for them.”