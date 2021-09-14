RICHFIELD — The Kwik Trip in Richfield, 2900 Highway 167, is looking to add on to its parking lot to accommodate truck parking.
The Kwik Trip has submitted a site plan to the village, which Village Administrator Jim Healy said will be considered at the Plan Commission in October.
“They’ve submitted plans to us to expand their parking area for the semis,” Healy said.
“What they’re looking to do, in addition to the parking, is a potential lot combination to add in 5 acres to the north,” he added.
Healy said staff have not reviewed the full submission yet, but the general plan is for the additional land to be used to create more semi-truck parking; he noted that for semis heading south, the Kwik Trip on Highway 167 is one of the last truck-stop type establishments for the drivers to stop at in this area.
With continued business and industrial growth in area communities, Healy said there has been greater demand for trucks to have a place where drivers can stop for fuel and food, or stay overnight and sleep.
The Richfield Kwik Trip has some overnight parking and amenities for truck drivers already, according to the business web page, but the proposed expansion would increase that availability.