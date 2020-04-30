RICHFIELD — The operators of a clean-fill landfill in the village have won another round in court in their legal fight to continue operating their facility despite opposition by village residents and village officials.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals issued a ruling Wednesday in an appeal filed by the village, which rejected the village’s claims and rules in favor of the landfill that is operated by Zoulek Family, LLC, and is managed by village resident Danah Zoulek.
In the appeal, the village argued that an earlier court ruling “did not exempt clean-fill landfills from any and all local control, supervision and permitting,” including the right of the village to have control over the permitting of “driveways and culverts” at the clean-fill landfill subject to this action.”
The ruling stated that the “circuit court on remand concluded that the Court of Appeals has made it abundantly clear the landfill in question is not subject to local approvals.” In an earlier ruling the court said that the Legislature has given the Department of Natural Resources discretion to exempt certain low-hazard waste facilities, like the proposed clean-fill facility.
The village’s legal team also claimed in other documents earlier that “the DNR’s own regulations anticipate that some local controls remain applicable to clean fill properties.”
As part of the recent court action the attorneys for the landfill had argued that “the village’s appeal is frivolous” and requested attorney fees and cost, but the Appeals Court denied the request for fees and costs by stating they decline to find “the village’s arguments were made in bad faith or without any basis in law.”
Zoulek again argued the village should stop the legal fight and work with her. She said the dispute is wasting taxpayers’ dollars. Zoulek claimed the village has spent $450,000 over the last five years on the case.
“I hope they don’t plan on spending thousands of more dollars on appealing to the Supreme Court. It’s time we move on and work together which I am still willing to do and always have been willing to do,” Zoulek said. “I think they need to work with property owners, not against them, to benefit everyone.”
“The village will be entering into closed session in the near future to discuss this matter and any potential next step,” said Village Administrator Jim Healy. “After that meeting I’ll be able to provide a formal comment. In the meantime the village will continue to work with the DNR on the outstanding enforcement issues at Scenic Pit, LLC, that were identified by the Department’s environmental enforcement specialist.”
The landfill operators were issued four citations in December regarding the operation of the landfill and the transmission of mud from the landfill onto the nearby road’s surface. They are working with the DNR regarding enforcement action in connection with the citations.