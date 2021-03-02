GRAFTON — The River Bend Meadows subdivision, off Port Washington Road in the village of Grafton, is slated to get 29 more homes in its next phase, which cleared the Plan Commission last week.
The Plan Commission approved the final plat for phase two of the subdivision last week, and it was expected to receive its final all-clear this week at the Village Board. The second phase includes 29 residential lots, which will add on to about 35 lots that were created in the first phase. Last week’s plat also included a stormwater pond and an outlot to allow pedestrian access to a park being developed by the village, adjacent to the subdivision.
“Neumann Developments, the developer for the subdivision, is ready to move onto phase two of River Bend Meadows,” Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said last week.
Wolff noted there were several conditions attached to the plat approval, which the developer voiced no objections to during the meeting. The changes detailed in the conditions were relatively minor technical corrections and standard conditions that are often included in developments.
River Bend Meadows is being constructed on an area of about 50 acres total on Port Washington Road. As part of the development, the east-west section of River Bend Road was extended east to meet with Port Washington Road, with the subdivision being built at that intersection, immediately south of the already existing Falls Crossings development.
The area approved with the phase two plat is the northwest section of the development, which will include the homes to be built north and east of a village-owned parcel which is soon to be developed into a park. Wolff said the village and the developer may be able to attain some cost and time efficiencies, with work happening on both projects during the same timeframe, as the projects may be able to share resources.
“The timing of the second phase of the subdivision is going to work out really well for the timing of the new park,” she said at the Plan Commission meeting.
Neumann Developers purchased 10 acres of its total development parcel from the village while planning the River Bend Meadows subdivision, including the land immediately north of the future park which will be built out in the current phase. With approvals now, work on phase two should be able to progress in the coming months.
The preliminary plat for the entire River Bend Meadows subdivision, which was reviewed and approved by the village in 2019, showed that once the development reaches full build-out, it will total 110 single-family lots.