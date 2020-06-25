River Shores Chiropractic builds new office in heart of West Bend

WEST BEND — On Monday, River Shores Chiropractic relocated to a standalone, newly renovated building at 235 N. 18th Ave.
Founded in 2007 by Dr. Krysti Wick, River Shores Chiropractic has grown over the last 13 years to accommodate an influx of families seeking an alternate approach to health care in the West Bend area. Wick sees patients, along with fellow River Shores team chiropractors Dr. Andrea Lange and Dr. Kari Charlevoix.
River Shores was formerly located at 705 Village Green Way, Suite 105.
The new River Shores headquarters is located at the former address of the Schaarschmidt Chiropractic offices, or locally identified as the “castle building.”
While creating renovation plans, Wick was intent on giving the property a modern transformation, while maintaining the building’s charm.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to expand our practice into this facility,” Wick said. “My vision since opening the practice in 2007 was to purchase real estate in this beautiful city so we could plant long-term roots in one location. My team is extremely dedicated to the health of area residents. Our new business home represents that dedication as we lovingly renovated every square inch of the building to ensure it was not only a beautiful addition to the city of West Bend, but a welcoming home base for health for each and every one of our patients.”
Wick and her team have also been active in the West Bend community throughout the years, logging countless volunteer and service hours. They offer a variety of free educational seminars and family events each year, along with the complimentary “lunch and learn” presentations for area businesses.
In addition, Wick has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County, Citizen Advocates of Washington County, the Volunteer Center of Washington County, and several other local and charitable organizations.
Craig Farrell, president of the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce, is enthusiastic about River Shores’ growth.
“My congratulations to Dr. Krysti Wick on the opening of her new facility,” he said. “Over the years, she has made many contributions to our local charitable organizations and was recognized as my chamber’s Small Business of the Year in 2014.”
River Shores Chiropractic uses state-of-the-art technology, including the Insight Subluxation Station. This tool provides a painless, noninvasive scan that reveals the stress that the nervous system is experiencing. Following an individual scan, each patient works closely with the clinical team to discuss his or her individual health goals and develop a customized care plan.
They serve a wide variety of clientele, from infants only a few days old to grandparents, to help patients improve their health and function naturally.
To learn more about River Shores Chiropractic, visit rivershoreschiro.com, call 262-334-4070 or visit them on Facebook.