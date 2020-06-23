CEDARBURG — The Rivoli Theatre, W62 N567 Washington Ave., plans to re-open on Friday. The movie “Just Mercy” will play at 7 p.m. from June 26 to July 2. Matinees of “Zootopia” will play at 3:30 p.m. on June 27 and 28, and at 1:30 p.m. on June 29, July 1 and 2. Admission is $4.00 for all movies.
“We are committed to the safety of our patrons, therefore we ask that face masks be worn in the lobby,” according to a press release.
There will be floor markings to direct traffic flow. Seating will be limited. All rows will be color coded, alternating seating at each showing. Seat distancing will be variable based on family groupings.
The Rivoli is a cash-only business, so it is suggested that guests bring the correct change for admission.
Popcorn and sodas are $2, $3 and $4 for small, medium and large. Candy is $1, cotton candy $3 and nachos $3.