Rockfield Enterprises to close after 49 years

TOWN OF GERMANTOWN — It’s time.
After working two jobs for several decades and nearly the last five operating a snowmobile sales and repair business, Warren Dhein, 75, of Richfield is closing the doors for his last time at Rockfield Enterprises. Dhein turns 76 on July 20.
Dhein has been known by many people with antique snowmobiles as the guy they need to talk to and visit when they are looking for a certain, hard-to-find part for their machines.
Dhein’s wife, Susan, said he’s loved doing what he’s been doing.
“He likes fixing things and seeing them working again – especially snowmobiles,” Susan said. “He sold them for I don’t know how many years and has been repairing them, lawnmowers, Weed Eaters, chainsaws – all that kind of stuff. It’s more of a hobby for him than a job.
“He can stay at home and help with our two granddaughters who are here three days a week,” Susan said.
Dhein said he is going to miss working on the machines.
“I have to be out of here by Thursday because I sold the building and everything in it. I used to work at Gehl’s in West Bend where I started in 1963 for 20 years and I started this business in 1971,” Warren said. “Plus, I went into the service for two years in between. Then I went to a chemical plant and did some maintenance work there until about 2011, then I retired from there. Then I worked on snowmobiles, lawnmowers, you name it, right here since 1971.”
Dhein said he’s had a growing problem over the last few years with his mobility and that’s another reason he’s getting out of the business.
“I started selling Snow Jets back in 1971 and then in 1976 they sold out to Kawasaki and then I was a dealer for them until 1982 when they hung it up. After that I just did repairs, but it was more than enough to keep me busy,” Warren said. “I stocked a lot of parts and stuff and I had a heck of a following. I got a lot of these guys who liked to rebuild their antique and old snowmobiles and I had parts for them.
“I kept parts in stock for a lot of the old snowmobiles that you can’t find parts for anymore,” Warren said. “I still have a huge inventory.”
Dhein said he sold the building and its contents to his nephew, Jack Dhein, who he said “wants to put some kind of machining business in here and sell the parts online using his computer.”
Warren said even after he retires, he expects to remain busy.
“I have a lot of friends and I know there’s going to be a lot of them pounding on my door asking for my help. Today, I’ve got another old friend coming in here and he has an old Arctic Cat he’s been working on and I’ve been helping him work on that,” Warren said. “I had a chainsaw in here for a guy, just got that running for him yesterday and I’ve got an old Weed Eater on the bench right now that I want to take care of pretty quick.”
Susan said her husband “also has got to figure out his garage because there is a lot of stuff that’s coming home from the shop that will be in there.”