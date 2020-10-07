MILWAUKEE — A partnership between Rockwell Automation, Inc. and Microsoft Corp. has been expanded by years to develop integrated, market-ready solutions that help industrial customers improve digital agility through cloud technology, according to a Tuesday news release.
The partnership was realized in order to combine each company’s expertise in the industrial and IT markets so “teams can work together more seamlessly, enabling industrial organizations to save on infrastructure costs, speed time-to-value, and increase productivity.”
Rockwell and Microsoft are working together to create edge-to-cloud-based solutions that connect information between development, operations and maintenance teams through a singular, trusted data environment. This process would allow development teams to digitally prototype, configure and collaborate without investing in costly physical equipment. Data could also be shared securely.