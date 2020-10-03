MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced Thursday it has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo provides a broad range of industrial control system cybersecurity services and solutions including assessments, turnkey implementations, managed services and incident response, according to the announcement.
“As connected smart devices are introduced into the plant floor, having a comprehensive cyber security strategy that spans across industrial operational
technology (OT) and information technology is more critical now than ever before,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation. Oylo will be reported as part of the Lifecycle Services operating segment.