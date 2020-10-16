MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation, Inc. announced its plan Thursday that would reverse temporary salary reductions implemented in May at the end of November. The company match for U.S. employees participating in the 401(k) retirement savings plan will also be reinstated at that time. “I appreciate our employees’ dedication to our customers, communities, and each other during these challenging times. Their safety, engagement, technical innovation and domain expertise are the foundation of our success. Disciplined control of costs and a gradually improving market environment enable us to reverse these actions before the end of the calendar year, one month earlier than the plan we announced in July. As we continue to closely manage costs in an uncertain environment, our differentiated technology, domain expertise and recent acquisitions position us well to profitably accelerate growth,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO.