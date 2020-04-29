MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $132.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.43 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.83 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts of $1.6 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.70 per share.
Rockwell Automation shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 11%.