MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $271.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.31 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.10 to $9.30 per share.
Rockwell Automation shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S& P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.