MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $78.5 million.
The company said it had a profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to $2.33 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.
For the year, the company has a profit of $1.36 billion, or $11.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $7 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $11.10 per share.