Rogers Behavioral Health cuts ribbon on Ladish Co. Foundation

OCONOMOWOC — Rogers Behavioral Health hosted its grand opening ceremony of its new Ladish Co. Foundation Center on Aug. 11, signifying the beginning of a restorative, stigma-free gathering place for patient families and community members.
The center was made possible by a $2 million donation from the Ladish Co. Foundation and a collaborative partnership by the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, a press release states.
Pat Hammer, Rogers CEO and president, said it was an exciting day to open the center.
“It is a one-of-its-kind mental health resource center and will take our support for families and the community to the next level,” Hammer said. “We are very grateful to our board of directors, generous donors and partners, our architect and construction partners, and all the people providing services in this facility.”
Ladish Co. Foundation Trustee Gary Vroman said the center was a project that fits into the foundation’s vision.
“We like to help people who help people,” Vroman said in the release. “Beautiful things are going to happen in this building. This is a building that’s going to be filled with hope and healing and its ability to change people’s lives.”