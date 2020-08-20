SUMMIT — Rogers Behavioral Health is working with the village of Summit on a new building the organization is proposing for it campus.
The new building will incorporate existing services Rogers already provides such as family education, research, spiritual care and foundation services, said Anne Ballentine, the vice president of marketing for Rogers Behavioral Health.
The project was approved as part of Rogers’ master plan back in March.
The conceptual plan for the building is on the Plan Commission agenda for tonight’s meeting at the Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road at 5:30 p.m.
More information about the project will come out in the coming weeks and is expected to open summer of 2021.