Rogers Behavioral Health to open mental health resource, research center

OCONOMOWOC — Rogers Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities and Ladish Co. Foundation, has announced plans to open the Ladish Co. Foundation Center, which will feature “an array of hospitality and spiritual care services,” a press release states.
The Ladish Center will be used by families, others who are supporting patients as well as community members. It will be located at Rogers’ Oconomowoc location, 34700 Valley Road.
Rogers President and CEO Pat Hammer said in the release that the center will be “an incredible step” in Rogers’ history of providing mental health and addiction treatment.
“We will forever be grateful to the Ladish Co. Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin for their support and partnership ensuring these resources are available when needed most,” Hammer said in the release. In addition, it will be a “central hub” for patients and families to participate in educational and supportive programs. Rogers’ support groups, presentations on mental health and training for behavioral health professionals and community members will all be housed by the Ladish Center.
The Ladish Co. Foundation was founded in 1952 for the purpose of being operated for exclusively religious, charitable, scientific or educational purposes and routinely contributes to southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits, the release states.
According to the press release, the project was made possible by a $2 million donation in addition to the partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.
The release states that within the Ladish Center there will be a Family Room Program presented by RMHC. The room will “allow both families residing at the RHMC as well as other Rogers’ families to benefit from this supportive, comforting environment.”
President and CEO of RHMC Eastern Wisconsin Ann Petrie said in the release that having family members nearby while supporting a patient receiving treatment has proven to have a positive impact on the patient’s recovery.
“We are proud to partner with Rogers to deliver family- centered, compassionate care to those facing mental health challenges,” Petrie said in the release.
Hammer recognized the courage and strength it takes for patients and families to seek out treatment for mental illness and addiction.
“Along with our valued partners, we are humbled to support them every step of the way,” Hammer said in the release.