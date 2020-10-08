Rogers breaks ground on Ladish Co. Foundation center

SUMMIT — Rogers Behavioral Health broke ground Wednesday morning on its new Ladish Co. Foundation Center. The Center will feature “an array of hospitality and spiritual care services” as well as be used by families, others who are supporting patients, as well as community members.
From left to right are Pat Hammer, president and CEO Rogers Behavioral Health; Dr. Brad Riemann, chief clinical officer, Rogers Behavioral Health; Tom Furman, Ladish Co. Foundation Board; Paul Mueller, CEO hospital division, COO, Rogers Behavioral Health; Rick Andritsch, board chair, Rogers Behavioral Health; Ann Petrie, president and CEO Ronald McDonald House Eastern Wisconsin; Todd Jones, Chairman of the Board, Ronald McDonald House Eastern Wisconsin; and Gary Vroman, Ladish Co. Foundation trustee.