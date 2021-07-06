SHEBOYGAN — Rogers Behavioral Health opened a new outpatient clinic in Sheboygan Monday to treat patients with obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders as well as co-occurring substance abuse in adults and adolescents 12 to 17, according to a press release.
Rogers President and CEO Pat Hammer said more than ever, people are seeking mental health and addiction services.
“With the opening of our new treatment center, we are honored to become part of the solution in the community by providing access to high-quality, specialized care close to home,” Hammer said.
The 10,000-square-foot clinic can serve 28 adults and 12 adolescents at a time.
Rogers will also open its first-ever supportive living services center in late July.
“A separate space adjacent to the clinic, it will accommodate up to 12 adult patients at a time and provide them with a place to call home during treatment as they prepare to transition back into everyday life,” the release states.
For more information, visit rogersbh.org/sheboygan.