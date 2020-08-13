OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc is seeing a more than 40% shortfall in its budgeted room taxes so far this year, a trend that if continued will result in a deficit over $145,000, Finance Director Laurie Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the city budgeted $364,000 in room taxes for the year and has collected about 57% of what it normally would at this time of the year.
“Right now I’m thinking best-case scenario we’re going to collect about 60% of what we collected last year,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she does think the trend will continue through the year given the way things are going with the pandemic.
Fifty-three percent of the room tax monies are designated to go to the city’s tourism budget with the rest going to the economic development budget.
The room taxes in the city come from Oconomowoc’s three large hotels and a few small hospitality facilities as well, Sullivan said.
When the Democratic Party announced it would be holding the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in 2020, Sullivan said Oconomowoc decided not to budget for the increase in tax monies from that — a decision that aged well.
“Luckily we didn’t budget for it,” Sullivan said.
Tourism and Economic Development Director Bob Duffy said the city is taking a look at things it won’t pursue and that the tourism commission outlined a scope of work of some things it wanted to do and were working on a couple of those when the pandemic happened.
“That has been part of the challenge because we were doing what we said we’d do and now we have to pull back a little bit on some of those scope of work items because of how the revenues are coming in,” Duffy said.
Duffy said in a normal year, the tourism commission tries its hardest to match revenues and expenses but that will be difficult this year given the large drop-off in funds.
“(We’re looking at) projects we can hold off and other things we are doing to match revenues with expenditures for 2020 as well as what are some things we can do to forecast for 2021 if it will be a normal year or a year like 2020,” Duffy said.
“That’s really our biggest challenge right now is the uncertainty with the pandemic and traveling and all of those types of things.”