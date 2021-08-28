OCONOMOWOC — When sisters and Roots owners Heidi Laatsch and Hilary De Vries were young, their family would always seek out the local coffee shop in the town they were vacationing in.
“It was something my whole family loved to do and check out the vibe,” De Vries said. “While being at this vacation spot for a week, we would go every day and almost feel like a local then. (We) just love that environment.”
Roots celebrated its 10-year anniversary this week and has cemented itself as one of those coffee shops they both would look for as kids.
Laatsch and De Vries started Roots after their dad was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Laatsch said their parents told them to “just go for it” and there was no harm in taking a risk to pursue something they love. “Our parents told us ‘if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. You can go get a job after. It’s not the end of the world if it fails. You never know if it’s going to work,’” Laatsch said. “They really pushed us to try it.”
Learning how to run their business has been rewarding, Laatsch said, recognizing that the differing strengths she and De Vries have led to their success.
“We both have learned so much and have such an appreciation for where we’re at now versus where we were 10 years ago when we started,” Laatsch said. “I feel like we were flying by the seat of our pants and didn’t really have a clue what we were doing 10 years ago compared to now.”
When she is behind the counter, De Vries said she often looks out at the cafe and will see people gathering and think about how they picked Roots as their location to see one another.
“I feel so blessed and fortunate that they picked Roots,” De Vries said. “Every single day I think that and think it’s so cool ... It’s similar to the feelings I had when we first opened and thought about how they heard about us. I think it’s just amazing.”
Laatsch and De Vries had a store in downtown Waukesha for almost four years before they sold the space to a former employee looking to create his own coffee shop in 2019.
De Vries said selling the Waukesha store allowed them to focus on the flagship location in Oconomowoc and be more involved and volunteer in the community.
“Heidi and I both just love being a part of that. It makes us want to thank the community for supporting us,” De Vries said. “This is our way of giving it back to (our customers).”
Laatsch said while she loves running numbers and ensuring the best prices for the customers, the best part of running Roots is the crowd during German Christmas Market.
“With all the decorations that we put up and how busy it is, there’s no other thing that can match that in my opinion,” Laatsch said. “Because everybody is in a good mood and happy to be out and about in the cold and crazy weather we have in Wisconsin. It makes for such an awesome feeling in here.”
De Vries said she is thankful for all the great employees the last decade has brought to the coffee bar.
“There isn’t one that I know that I still don’t think that I consider a part of my Roots family,” De Vries said. “Because that connection we get from them and they are constantly filled with love. It’s such a good feeling to work alongside of them and my sister.”
Despite calling herself an introvert, Laatsch said she has enjoyed getting to know her customers and be tuned in to the happenings in their lives. She said seeing people become regulars, move out of the area and then come back in when they’re visiting is special.
“For us that is such a rewarding feeling because we are a part of their life as much as they are a part of ours,” Laatsch said. “It really does feel like those customers we had for 10 years, it feels like they are just part of Roots.”