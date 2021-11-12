MEQUON — Another 46 rentals will be coming to Mequon’s Foxtown neighborhood after the Common Council Monday voted 5-3 to approve row house-style units on Buntrock Avenue.
Support for developer Robert Bach’s project appeared to be in jeopardy over the course of the estimated 54-minute conversation, as some aldermen had concerns with rental market saturation, traffic and whether renters actually pay taxes.
Bach, of Saukville-based P2 Development, will build 46 apartments over four buildings on properties located at 11040 and 11110 N. Buntrock Ave. The two- and three-bedroom apartments will range from 1,500 square feet to 1,800 square feet, plus attached two-car garages.
A large green space located in the center of the site will accommodate amenities such as grills and a gazebo, along with stormwater detention. A building on the northwest end of the development also includes a community room with a deck.
According to information provided to the council, Bach will be seeking an incentive through tax increment financing to cover costs such as demolition and public improvements.
Two neighbors spoke during a public hearing to say that the road is not equipped to handle additional traffic. Both said that already neighbors must compete with cars lined up on Buntrock Avenue, while cars and buses make their way through to Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle schools.
Another woman, who owns a home in Mequon, said she is looking forward to moving into a place that allows her to stay in the city, but not worry anymore about yard work and home maintenance.
The greater Town Center area already has nearly 400 apartments across three buildings, which some aldermen felt is plenty. But Bach said that the existing apartments in the area are at high-90% occupancy, which in this market is considered full. “So everybody is full, everybody has tremendous demand,” Bach said.
He said there is pent-up demand” from empty-nesters who want to maintain a residence in Mequon, but don’t want the burden of caring for a home any longer and want a place with a front door to the outside and their own garage.
Alderman Rob Strzelczyk said he wanted to get away from apartment buildings and toward something with a “brownstone feel.” He felt this proposal was the least intensive use for the space and fits a vision for a walkable community.
Alderman Glenn Bushee spoke against the plan, saying the level of density was too fast, too soon. He said he also took into consideration neighbors’ comments.
Alderman Mark Gierl’s opposition was stronger, calling renters “transients,” and saying they do not pay property taxes, especially to schools, even though they may have children attending the schools. Several officials took issue with that characterization, including Mayor John Wirth, who called it “absolutely patently untrue” and “fake news.”
Wirth continued on to speak in favor of the development, saying that there is no more mixed-used development planned for Buntrock Avenue and that the Town Center needs residential dwellers to support the area businesses there.
“Commercial follows residential,” he said. “You can’t hope to have more restaurants and small shops, if you don’t have enough residential to support it in the area. The concept of this is to create a walkable Town Center. We’re kind of getting there.”
Alderman Brian Parrish was concerned about the street becoming “apartment row,” and pushed that the units be returned to 20 feet wide, as they were originally. That amendment was later approved.
A land use plan for the site still needs to be approved.
Aldermen Bushee, Gierl and Dale Mayr voted against it.