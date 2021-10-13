HARTFORD — The Plan Commission this week cleared the site plan for an expansion to the Country Veterinarian Clinic, which is looking to add about 1,000 square feet to the existing business.
The Country Veterinary Clinic, W1236 Saylesville Road, is located in the Town of Rubicon. It came to the Hartford Plan Commission because of an agreement between the town and city for joint planning efforts.
“Per the city and town agreement and comprehensive zoning ordinance, the city Plan Commission reviews all site plans east of County Trunk Highway P,” Hartford City Planner Justin Drew said.
Drew said the primary purpose for the city’s review of the town’s site plans is to ensure that developments in Rubicon are not on a larger scale more appropriate for city locations and resources, but there was no such concern with the Country Vet Clinic. The commission approved the site plan unanimously.
“It’s a small addition to the existing veterinary clinic, mostly for storage purposes,” Drew said.
According to the planning report connected to the site plan application, the business property is surrounded by farms and not expected to cause any conflicts with the addition of storage space. The addition is planned for the east side of the existing building, and will be constructed with metal siding and masonry wainscot to match the existing structure.
The total addition will be 1,008 square feet.
The commission also approved a sign permit for the Local Collective, 10 S. Main St. in Hartford. Drew said the sign for the business will be 30 square feet, which is within the allowable signage area for the building. He said it will be constructed from refurbished barn boards, which will be shades of gray, red and tan