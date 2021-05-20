PEWAUKEE — A local staple known for its pastas and other Italian dishes, Ruggeri’s Italian Market closed on Sunday.
Located at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., the business had operated as a bakery for about 15 years when well-known restaurateur Andy Ruggeri took it over in April 2019.
Ruggeri, who owned and operated Ruggeri’s Ristorante in Delafield from 2001-2008, maintained the bakery business until May of last year when he made the decision to transition to a more deli-style business as way to keep the business open in the face of the pandemic.
The market offered packaged Italian foods, homemade pastas and other dishes, and some Italian desserts.
In a post on Facebook, Ruggeri thanked his customers for their support over the last year, stating that it “meant everything” to the business.
More than a dozen commenters bemoaned the closure, stating they were sorry to see the business shutting its doors.