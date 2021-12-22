NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Lions Club is making consistent progress in restoring the fishing pond at Lions Park, 14900 W. Overland Trail — and is now officially planning to install a pier due to a donation from local business Rundle-Spence Co.
Since the city has upgraded the playground equipment as well as the picnic areas and the sports fields, the New Berlin Lions Club is fundraising for upgrades to the park’s fishing pond.
Although there is still some cleanup to be done, including removing muck and some invasive species, the Lions Club continues to make progress.
According to Lion Rich Neureuther, the restoration for the pond should be complete near the end of spring 2022. Within the next few months, a pathway next to the water along with a pier will be put in.
The pier was funded completely by David Spence, from Rundle-Spence, a business that has been a part of the New Berlin community since 1960. Rundle-Spence was the first business in its industrial park, which is the largest industrial park in Wisconsin.
Neureuther was referred to Mod-U-Dock, a company that creates and installs the piers out of Nashotah.
It just so happens that the man Neureuther was referred to for the pier was Spence’s uncle, and he told him to give his nephew a call.
Neureuther called Spence and gave him his fiveminute pitch, which resulted in Spence later agreeing to donate $15,000 for the project. The donation is the largest in the New Berlin Lions Club’s history.
“I believe in the Lions Club. I have been a member of the Delafield Lions Club for the past 23 years ... so it’s something that I believe in greatly,” said Spence. “The Lions Club does great work and I enjoy serving that club.”
Another reason the business donated is because it’s their 150th anniversary. Spence said providing the donation was a great way to end their 150th year as a company.
Mod-U-Dock also donated around $2,000 towards the project.