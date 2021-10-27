MILWAUKEE — A longtime Wisconsin company announced Tuesday its continued partnership with an iconic Wisconsin organization.
The Russ Darrow Automotive Group will continue to be the “Official Automotive Dealer” of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Mike Darrow, president of the Russ Darrow Automotive Group, shared the similarities between the two organizations, which he said made continuing this partnership for a third year an easy choice.
“The Bucks are a winning organization, built on a strong foundation from hard work and a focus on customer experience, which resonates with our team at the Russ Darrow Group,” Darrow said. “We are proud of our association with the Bucks and look forward to continuing our partnership, while bringing many great promotional offerings this season to our loyal customers and earning the business of all Bucks fans.”
Russ Darrow Automotive Group also announced that Head Coach Mike Budenholzer will continue his role as official spokesperson for the family-owned auto group.
“The Milwaukee Bucks are proud to be partnering again with the Russ Darrow automotive group,” said Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. “We are committed to continue building relationships and partnerships within the community to further our strong local connection.”