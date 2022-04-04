In this Monday, March 21, 2022, image made from video, Mark Wakefield, co-leader of AlixPartners’ global automotive unit, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the consulting firm’s offices in Southfield, Mich. Russia’s war on Ukraine is bringing new problems to the global auto industry. As Wakefield said: “You only need to miss one part to not be able to make a car.” (AP Photo/Mike Householder)