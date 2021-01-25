FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo an American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building in Washington. The elite Russian hackers who gained access to computer systems of federal agencies last year didn’t bother trying to break one-by-one into the networks of each department. Instead, they got inside by sneaking malicious code into a software update pushed out to thousands of government agencies and private companies. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, FIle)