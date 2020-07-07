TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — A few straggling businesses continue to reopen around the area. On Wednesday, the S Bar at Silverspot Cinema in The Corners of Brookfield will reopen to the public after being closed down for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The S Bar will offer lounge and patio service.
The Silverspot Cinema plans to open its movie operations soon, ahead of the highly anticipated films, “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe, “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet,” and many more. An opening date was not provided.
“We are excited to reopen the S Bar and hope to open the auditoriums for films very soon,” managing partner Gonzalo Ulivi said. “We can’t wait for guests to return
to enjoy the truly unique experience that we offer. We’re thrilled to be back!”
The S bar at Silverspot Cinema will be open Wednesday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Brookfield location is the first of six to open for guests. Silverspot’s main priority remains the health and well-being of its guests and employees, implementing enhanced protocols providing a safe environment for everyone. More information can be found at www.silverspot.net/welcomeback.