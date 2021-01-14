DELAFIELD — St. John’s Northwestern Academies announced Tuesday a sale/leaseback transaction with Hendricks Commercial Properties has been completed on the Academies’ 112-acre campus.
The transaction resulted in the complete payoff of debt owed by SJNA and yielded about $2 million of additional funding for Academy operations.
“St. John’s Northwestern is excited to partner with a well-established leader in commercial property development like Hendricks Commercial Properties,” said Mike Henn, SJNA Board of Trustees chair, in a statement. “This opportunity will allow St. John’s Northwestern to strengthen its financial position and improve our infrastructure, while focusing on our primary mission of educating future leaders. This is a purely financial transaction that will enable the Academies to conduct operations going forward, just as we have in the past, with the added plus of eliminating all of our debt.”
Under the terms of the lease, the Academies will be able to maintain control of the main campus as it presently exists for 40 years, including a 10-year initial lease term plus six 5-year options, and will have the right to buy back the main campus during that time.
This announcement comes within one year of two major developments for SJNA: the founding of a new Leadership Academy which began in the fall of 2020; and the appointment of a new president, Paul Edwin Lima, major general, U.S. Army (retired), who began his tenure on Nov. 11, 2020.
“Adding St. John’s Northwestern Academies to our portfolio will allow Hendricks Commercial Properties to expand its footprint in and around downtown Delafield. Hendricks Commercial Properties will maintain ownership of the campus and lease it back to SJNA,” said Hendricks Commercial Properties President and CEO Rob Gerbitz. “In the next year, the company will start working on comprehensive plans to develop ancillary land not needed for Academy operations. This is an exciting opportunity not just for HCP, but the Academies, the city and the community as a whole.”
What developments may be in store are not yet known.
SJNA Dean of Advancement Stephen Matz said the Academies are excited to partner with Hendricks. “Obviously they’re a leader in commercial development, committed to the city of Delafield,” he said, adding that he anticipates a good relationship going forward for all parties.
