Sally’s Sweet Shoppe closing Delafield location

DELAFIELD — Sally’s Sweet Shoppe Too — the Delafield location of Sally’s Sweet Shoppe at 810 N. Genesee St. — will be closing at the end of its baking year on Dec. 23, owner Tracey Catarozoli said.
Catarozoli said she has been running the Delafield location in conjunction with the Genesee location for the last six years and has been stretched too thin to continue operating both locations.
“I am a working leader,” Catarozoli said. “...Your employees work better when they have a good leader and I’ve been stretched way too thin the last six years. The success has been amazing and everything I ever thought it was going to be.
“What I didn’t know was how overworked I’d be and not be able to do it all,' she said. 'It was too much.”
The last straw for Catarozoli was her mother getting sick earlier this year and her being unable to help due to having to work so much.
“It’s just not how you should live your life,” Catarozoli said. “Especially when I’m 55 years old, I have to tail off a little bit as my working career comes to an end.”
As a result, Sally’s Sweet Shoppe Too will be open through Dec. 23, at which point both locations will close for two weeks — as they do every year, she said — and only the Genesee location will reopen after the holidays.
Catarozoli said she initially opened her Delafield location because she wanted to expand her customer base into Lake Country for the dessert and cake business.
'When Hartland-Arrowhead kids graduate, we wanted those orders,” she said. “I understand if they don’t want to drive 15 more minutes to Genesee Depot. Fifteen minutes can matter. I have to make the right decision for me and it’s really hard to be a good leader when you’re spread so thin in two different places.”
To make up for closing the Delafield store, Catarozoli said she will be expanding the Genesee store’s hours to be open during the evening.
“We’re going to do that to try and get folks from Waukesha and Mukwonago and hopefully we’ll get our Delafield and Lake Country people back,” Catarozoli said.
Sally’s Sweet Shoppe sells cakes, cupcakes, donuts and other baked goods.
For more information, visit online at sallyssweetshoppe.com.