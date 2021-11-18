DELAFIELD — Sally’s Sweet Shoppe Too, the second location of the Genesee Depot-based bakery, will be closing in early 2022.
Tracey Catarozoli, who owns the bakery that has been open for about six years, said in a Facebook post that she made the decision because she wants to enjoy a better work-life balance while also expanding operations at the Genesee Depot location.
“This decision is grounded in my desire to expand the possibilities of the Genesee Depot shoppe while at the same time bringing a much needed work balance to my life,” Catarozoli’s post reads.
In the post, she said that she plans to spend her well-deserved time off traveling with her husband, and that her staff will also be able to enjoy a less hectic schedule next year.
Once the Delafield location closes, Catarozoli said that the Genesee Depot location will be open later, instead of closing early in the afternoon, and that her bakers will be able to spend more time working under one roof.
“The Sally’s Sweet Shoppe staff is jazzed about our new operational ideas and excited to bring this to life in 2022,” Catarozoli said in a Facebook post.
The Delafield location will remain open for the remainder of the year, and is open Tuesday through Saturday at 810 N. Genesee St. The Genesee Depot location, at S42-W31370 WI-83, is open from Tuesday through Sunday. For each store’s hours, and for more information about the bakery’s goods, visit https://www.sallyssweetshoppe.com/index.html.